Albion’s local women’s clothing boutiques, Boutique 29 eleven and Nicole2Jane Boutique, were very busy with shoppers during the “Boutique Run” sponsored by Community Builders last Saturday, Oct. 17.
The shoppers visited five boutiques in area towns, including Sal’s Shoppe in St. Edward, Farmer’s Wife in Lindsay, and Honeycomb Boutique in Platte Center.
Area boutiques were busy during ‘Boutique Run’
