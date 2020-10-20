Brick elementary school – soon to be removed – holds memories for Newman Grove residents

The brick school building on the southwest corner of Highway 45 and Hale Street in Newman Grove holds many memories for students who attended there.

Now, 100 years later, it is an empty former school building that will likely be torn down and removed starting in late November if weather permits. The old school has been replaced by the new elementary addition at Newman Grove Public Schools.

Still the building holds many memories for multiple generations of Newman Grove area families as “their school.”

This building was completed in 1920, and has always served as the elementary school. The former high school building built in 1908, located on the east side of Highway 45, was torn down when the current junior-senior high school was completed in 1997.

