Albion Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual Halloween Parade downtown for Friday, Oct. 30, starting at 4 p.m. from the north side of the courthouse.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are strongly suggested this year for all participants.
Trick-or-treaters should open their bag at each business and allow the treats to be dropped into it.
Halloween Parade set Oct. 30 in Albion
