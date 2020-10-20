St. Edward area harvest moving smoothly

Harvest was moving along smoothly in the St. Edward area through last week, but was slowed by the snowfall of more than three inches early Sunday morning, Oct. 18.

The moisture was welcomed by many area farmers even though it slowed down harvest for a few days.

Soybean harvest was considered about 99 percent complete across the area. Yields considered good overall, but some of the dryland crop suffered from lack of moisture during August.

Corn harvest is estimated at 60 to 70 percent complete across the area. Due to the snow, very little harvest was expected to be done before mid-week.

