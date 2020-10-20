‘Taste of Albion’ will be Nov. 13

Albion’s annual “Taste of Albion” public event is set for Friday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Albion Country Club.

A selection of wines and beers, paired with appropriate foods, will be featured, along with local artists, music and activities.

Ann Tisthammer of Uncorked Wisdom will be assisting. The public is welcomed, and there is no membership requirement. Social distancing will be strongly encouraged.