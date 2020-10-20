Newman Grove Tree Board planted a Tiger Eye Sumac in the Centennial Park on October 15 in memory of Robert Flood, who was a member of the tree board for many years and a very civic minded community member. A plaque will be placed there at a later date.
Tree board members present at the planting were (l.-r.) Bev Seier, Dave Schroeter, Al Elznic (kneeling), Joan Nelson, Annette Bender and Janell Wyant. Volunteers helping were Butch Osten and Mark Seier.
Tree planted in memory of Robert Flood
