Back-to-back state champs!

Communities congratulate BC girls cross country team

Boone Central girls cross country team celebrated a major accomplishment last week with their second consecutive Class C state championship and a two-year undefeated record.

Their achievement capped top state finishes for the Lady Cardinals in two fall sports — the individual title to Abby Brodersen in Girls State Golf, and the team championship in cross country.

Cross country team members above are (front, l.-r.) Tessa Hamling, Morgann Johnson, Kyra Kruse and Julia Nore; (back) Lauren Pugh, Alicia Weeder, Sam Weeder, Coach Justin Harris, Jordan Stopak, Autumn Simons, Christyan Anderson and assistant coach Stacy Petersen.

See the Sports Section of this website, and the Oct. 28 Albion News for complete details.