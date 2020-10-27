Candidate list swells with write-in candidates

Boone County had more registration activity for write-in candidates up until the deadline at 5 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 23..

As of the write-in filing deadline, there were 11 official write-in candidates for various city and school offices.

Cindy Miller, who had filed as a write-in for two offices, withdrew her name as a write-in candidate for St. Edward School Board. However, she remains a write-in candidate for St. Edward City Council.

Shawn Gasper also filed Friday as an official write-in candidate for St. Edward School Board.

With the filing deadline now past for write-in candidates, the candidate lists include:

Boone Central School Board

(Elect Three)

• Justin Frey, incumbent

• Edmond Knott, incumbent

• David Warner (write-in)

• Andrew (Andy) Roberts (write-in)

• Benjamin (Ben) Stuhr (write-in)

• Matthew Krohn (write-in)

Albion City Council

(Elect Two)

• Marcus Johnson, incumbent

• Jack Dailey (write-in)

St. Edward School Board

(Elect Three)

• David Merrell, incumbent

• David Roberts, incumbent

• Shawn Gasper (write-in)

St. Edward City Council

(Elect Two)

• Brian Shanle, incumbent (write-in)

• Cindy Sorensen, incumbent

(write-in)

• Travis Stephens (write-in)

• Cindy Miller (write-in)

