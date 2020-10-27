Boone County had more registration activity for write-in candidates up until the deadline at 5 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 23..
As of the write-in filing deadline, there were 11 official write-in candidates for various city and school offices.
Cindy Miller, who had filed as a write-in for two offices, withdrew her name as a write-in candidate for St. Edward School Board. However, she remains a write-in candidate for St. Edward City Council.
Shawn Gasper also filed Friday as an official write-in candidate for St. Edward School Board.
With the filing deadline now past for write-in candidates, the candidate lists include:
Boone Central School Board
(Elect Three)
• Justin Frey, incumbent
• Edmond Knott, incumbent
• David Warner (write-in)
• Andrew (Andy) Roberts (write-in)
• Benjamin (Ben) Stuhr (write-in)
• Matthew Krohn (write-in)
Albion City Council
(Elect Two)
• Marcus Johnson, incumbent
• Jack Dailey (write-in)
St. Edward School Board
(Elect Three)
• David Merrell, incumbent
• David Roberts, incumbent
• Shawn Gasper (write-in)
St. Edward City Council
(Elect Two)
• Brian Shanle, incumbent (write-in)
• Cindy Sorensen, incumbent
(write-in)
• Travis Stephens (write-in)
• Cindy Miller (write-in)
Complete story in this week’s Albion News, print and e-editions.
Candidate list swells with write-in candidates
Boone County had more registration activity for write-in candidates up until the deadline at 5 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 23..