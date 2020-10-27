The Preister building is showing progress in downtown Petersburg, with eight sections of the main custom framework now in place.
The building will be 44 x 90 feet overall, and will house Chase Preister’s new auto restoration business, Rae Valley Restoration.
The business is already operating in a different building. Goal is to have this building completed by early spring of 2021.
New business building taking shape
