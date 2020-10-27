School plans Nov. 11 open house at old elementary

Newman Grove Public Schools is planning to hold both an open house and public auction at the old elementary school in November.

Open house in the building is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 11,. The open house will begin immediately after the Veterans Day program at the school and continue until 8 p.m.

An auction of furnishings and fixtures from the old building will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at the school. The auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will include a wide variety of school furnishings and fixtures.

Demolition of the building could start as early as Nov. 23. However, this depends on weather conditions.

Anyone needing more informa­tion on the open house or auction can contact Superintendent Mikal Shalikow.