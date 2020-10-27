St. Edward High School honors homecoming royalty

Emma Olson and Brandon Merrell were honored as St. Edward High School Homecoming Royalty during halftime of the football game Friday night, Oct. 23.

St. Edward closed out the season with a 50-12 win over Elba.

Attendants were Jasmina Foshee, Izabelle Zurovski, Jena Czarnick, Kelsey Alder, Marlon van Rijen, Colton Konwinski, Edgar Irineo, Conor Laska, Devin Rivera and Brenden Shotkoski. Crown bearers were Morgan Cumming and Tyson Shotkoski.

