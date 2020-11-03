County starts November at ‘elevated’ risk for COVID

Boone County began November in the orange or “elevated risk” category for coronavirus spread, the same rating it has held since Oct. 9.

The county’s risk level remained at 2.75 as of Friday, Oct. 30, where it has been since Oct. 23, according to the East Central District Health Department.

The county’s total COVID-19 case numbers increased by 36 from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The state total increased by 8,171 in the same period to reach 72,620 with 656 deaths since the pandemic began.

In its weekly situation report, ECDHD pointed out that Nebraska set several new state records for coronavirus cases during the previous week, including the number of hospitalizations (528), number of single day positive cases (1,605) and number of deaths in a single day (14).

All four counties within the ECDHD were rated in the orange or “elevated risk” category as of Oct. 30.

Complete story in the Nov. 4 Albion News, print and e-editions.