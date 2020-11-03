FFA Alumni Bullride to be first major event at new indoor arena

FFA Alumni Bullride will be the first major event at the Niewohner Arena in the new Boone County Agriculture and Education Center on the fairgrounds.

It is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, with the preview of riders at 6:30 p.m. and the bullride starting at 7:30.

The arena building was completed last summer. Exterior finish work such as landscaping and concrete have been underway since then.

The bullride is an annual event sponsored by the FFA Alumni, traditionally held in the summer. However, due to COVID-19, the event was not held last summer.

Tickets are expected to be on sale by Nov. 18.