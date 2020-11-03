Holiday Extravaganza coming up this week

St. Edward will be hosting its annual Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 and 7, with seven participating businesses.

This event is sponsored by the St. Edward Development Company.

The annual Santa Fun Run/Walk will be a “virtual” event this year due to COVID-19. You can register for the event any time during the weekend of Nov. 5-7 and then run a 5K. Call Francis at 402-910-0040 or check the St. Edward Santa Run Facebook page.

Holiday open house events will be held all three days at St. Edward Floral and Sal’s Shoppe. C & S Convenience Store will offer food and drink specials all three days. Preferred Ag will have Black Friday specials.

St. Edward Public Library will have an open house and book sale all three days.

Cornerstone Bank will sponsor a drawing for $100 in St. Edward Bucks, with registrations available at all participating businesses.

TJs bar will have Karaoke Friday night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and two food trucks will be available.

On Friday, the Beaver Valley Senior Center will offer coffee and cinnamon rolls from 1 to 7 p.m., and visitors are invited to look over the Beaver Bargain Box selection.