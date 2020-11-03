Kade Noble earns American FFA Degree

Kade Noble, a member of the Boone Central FFA Chapter, was awarded the American FFA Degree on Thursday, Oct. 29 during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19.Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,136 American Degrees were awarded.