NG Veterans Memorial to be dedicated Nov. 11

Much of the finish work on the Newman Grove Veterans’ Memorial Wall was wrapped up Saturday, Oct. 31.

The center display and many of the name plaques were installed that day.

More name plaques are being made and will be installed after they arrive.

Dedication of the memorial is planned for Veteran’s Day next Wednesday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. at the site.

This project has been planned for several years to honor area veterans.