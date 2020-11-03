Over 65 children from the Petersburg area took part in the Trunk or Treating held last Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.
Businesses and residents were invited to participate on Main Street, which was blocked off for everyone’s safety.
Children met at the downtown shelter and received bags of treats and directions were given.
Petersburg gets big turnout for ‘Trunk or Treat’
