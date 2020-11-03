Schindel retires as Albion’s Loup Power superintendent

Albion Division Superintendent Jim Schindel has retired from Loup Power District after 44 years of service.Schindel joined Loup in 1976 as an apprentice lineman at the Albion retail operation. He was promoted to lineman in 1977. He was promoted to journeyman lineman in 1981 and became line foreman at the Albion retail operation in 1993. Schindel was promoted to his current position in 2014.As Albion Division Superintendent, Schindel has overseen the operation and maintenance of Loup’s electric transmission and distribution system in the Albion Division service area, which includes the northern part of Boone and Platte counties, and the southwest corner of Madison County.