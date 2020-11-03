Veterans will be honored at local ceremonies Nov. 11

Area veterans will be honored at school ceremonies coming up next Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Albion, Newman Grove and St. Edward.

Boone Central Public Schools will be hosting the annual Veterans Day program next Wednesday, Nov. 11, starting at 9 a.m. in the new gym.

Guest speaker this year will be J. J. Rother, and Margarita Landauer will serve as master of ceremonies.

For those who are unable to attend, the ceremony will be live streamed on the internet at www.striv.tv/boonecentral.

St. Edward Public School will hold its Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11. Clete Arasmith, a teacher at St. Edward Public School, will be guest speaker.

Newman Grove Public School will hold a “virtual” Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. This will be followed by dedication of the new Veterans Memorial Wall in Newman Grove, starting at 11 a.m.