Boone County unofficial general election results told

Due to the number of ballots cast and the number of write-in candidates in some local races, more time was required for vote counting in Boone County for the Nov. 3 general election.
Boone County had a record turnout of 88.4 percent, with 3,255 ballots returned. A total of 3,682 all-mail ballots were sent out in October.
The unofficial count of write-in votes could change, and the tallies will not become official until they are reviewed by the canvassing board on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Following are the unofficial results:
President/Vice President
• Trump/Pence, Republican 2,653
• Biden/Harris, Democrat 499
• Jorgensen/Cohen, Libertarian 65
U.S. Senate
• Ben Sasse, Republican 2,402
• Chris Janicek, Democrat 351
• Gene Sladek, Libertarian 178
U.S. Congress, Third District
• Adrian Smith, Republican 2,622
• Mark Elworth Jr., Democrat 354
• Dustin C. Hobbs, Libertarian 98
Boone County Commissioner, Dist. 2
• Alan Rasmussen, Republican 1,034
County Surveyor, Elect or Appoint
• For Election 1,949
• Against Election 890
Nebraska Legislature, District 41
• Tom Briese, Albion 2,824
Central Community College Board
• District 3, Sandra Borden, Gibbon 1,745
• At-Large, Sam Cowan, Stromsburg 1,752
Northeast Community College Board
• Dist. 1, Donovan Ellis, Pierce 432
• At Large — Jeff Scherer, Beemer 247
Timothy Miller, Norfolk 162
Lower Loup NRD Board, Subdistrict 6
• Jerry Smith, Spalding 2,202
Cornhusker Public Power Dist. Board
• Robert Gray Jr. 512
Nebraska Public Power Dist. Board
• Barry DeKay 1,162
• Aaron Troester 1,429
Educational Service Unit No. 8, Dist. 6
• Robert Chilcoat Jr. 30
Boone Central School Board, Elect 3:
• Justin Frey 1,662
• Edmond Knott 1,574
• David Warner 246
• Andrew (Andy) Roberts 550
• Benjamin (Ben) Stuhr 488
• Matthew Krohn 196
St. Edward School Board, Elect 3:
• David Merrell 301
• David Roberts 330
• Shawn Gasper 43
Riverside School, Ward 1, Elect 2
• Brian Swerc 315
• Karen Penne 314
Riverside School, Ward 2, Elect 3
• Terry George Glesinger 4
• Daniel J. Ray 5
• James R. Molt 6
• Allison Rankin 3
Newman Grove School, Elect 3
• Ginger Buhl Jorgensen 36
• Becky Wallin 34
• Eric L. Stone 44
Albion City Council, Elect 2
• Marcus Johnson 813
• Jack Dailey 81
Albion Airport Authority, Elect 2
• Jim Meyer 747
• Ronald Levander 805
St. Edward City Council, Elect 2
• Brian Shanle 122
• Cindy Sorensen 74
• Travis Stephens 50
• Cindy Miller 19
Cedar Rapids Village Board, Elect 3
• David R. Roan 115
• Lee McPhillips 191
• Brady R. Yosten 94
• Tyler Kennedy 166
Petersburg Village Board, Elect 2
• Ashley Thieman 167
• Mitchell Koch 183
Primrose Village Board, Elect 2
• Macayla Pribnow 21
• James Dresch 21
Amendment #1, Eliminate servitude as
punishment
• For Removal 1,523
• Against Removal 1,335
Amendment #2, Increase time to repay
tax increment financing
• For Extension 1,501
• Against Extension 1,221
Initiative 428, Payday lending rate cap
• For Rate Cap 2,324
• Against Rate Cap 566
Initiative 429, Amend constitution to authorize gambling at licensed racetracks
• For 1,776
• Against 1,274
Initiative 430, Authorize statute to allow gambling and establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
• For 1,804
• Against 1,268
Initiative 431, Authorizes statute imposing 20% tax on gaming revenue and setting distribution of revenues
• For 1,878
• Against 1,185