Boone County unofficial general election results told

Due to the number of ballots cast and the number of write-in candidates in some local races, more time was required for vote counting in Boone County for the Nov. 3 general election.

Boone County had a record turnout of 88.4 percent, with 3,255 ballots returned. A total of 3,682 all-mail ballots were sent out in October.

The unofficial count of write-in votes could change, and the tallies will not become official until they are reviewed by the canvassing board on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Following are the unofficial results:

President/Vice President

• Trump/Pence, Republican 2,653

• Biden/Harris, Democrat 499

• Jorgensen/Cohen, Libertarian 65

U.S. Senate

• Ben Sasse, Republican 2,402

• Chris Janicek, Democrat 351

• Gene Sladek, Libertarian 178

U.S. Congress, Third District

• Adrian Smith, Republican 2,622

• Mark Elworth Jr., Democrat 354

• Dustin C. Hobbs, Libertarian 98

Boone County Commissioner, Dist. 2

• Alan Rasmussen, Republican 1,034

County Surveyor, Elect or Appoint

• For Election 1,949

• Against Election 890

Nebraska Legislature, District 41

• Tom Briese, Albion 2,824

Central Community College Board

• District 3, Sandra Borden, Gibbon 1,745

• At-Large, Sam Cowan, Stromsburg 1,752

Northeast Community College Board

• Dist. 1, Donovan Ellis, Pierce 432

• At Large — Jeff Scherer, Beemer 247

Timothy Miller, Norfolk 162

Lower Loup NRD Board, Subdistrict 6

• Jerry Smith, Spalding 2,202

Cornhusker Public Power Dist. Board

• Robert Gray Jr. 512

Nebraska Public Power Dist. Board

• Barry DeKay 1,162

• Aaron Troester 1,429

Educational Service Unit No. 8, Dist. 6

• Robert Chilcoat Jr. 30

Boone Central School Board, Elect 3:

• Justin Frey 1,662

• Edmond Knott 1,574

• David Warner 246

• Andrew (Andy) Roberts 550

• Benjamin (Ben) Stuhr 488

• Matthew Krohn 196

St. Edward School Board, Elect 3:

• David Merrell 301

• David Roberts 330

• Shawn Gasper 43

Riverside School, Ward 1, Elect 2

• Brian Swerc 315

• Karen Penne 314

Riverside School, Ward 2, Elect 3

• Terry George Glesinger 4

• Daniel J. Ray 5

• James R. Molt 6

• Allison Rankin 3

Newman Grove School, Elect 3

• Ginger Buhl Jorgensen 36

• Becky Wallin 34

• Eric L. Stone 44

Albion City Council, Elect 2

• Marcus Johnson 813

• Jack Dailey 81

Albion Airport Authority, Elect 2

• Jim Meyer 747

• Ronald Levander 805

St. Edward City Council, Elect 2

• Brian Shanle 122

• Cindy Sorensen 74

• Travis Stephens 50

• Cindy Miller 19

Cedar Rapids Village Board, Elect 3

• David R. Roan 115

• Lee McPhillips 191

• Brady R. Yosten 94

• Tyler Kennedy 166

Petersburg Village Board, Elect 2

• Ashley Thieman 167

• Mitchell Koch 183

Primrose Village Board, Elect 2

• Macayla Pribnow 21

• James Dresch 21

Amendment #1, Eliminate servitude as

punishment

• For Removal 1,523

• Against Removal 1,335

Amendment #2, Increase time to repay

tax increment financing

• For Extension 1,501

• Against Extension 1,221

Initiative 428, Payday lending rate cap

• For Rate Cap 2,324

• Against Rate Cap 566

Initiative 429, Amend constitution to authorize gambling at licensed racetracks

• For 1,776

• Against 1,274

Initiative 430, Authorize statute to allow gambling and establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

• For 1,804

• Against 1,268

Initiative 431, Authorizes statute imposing 20% tax on gaming revenue and setting distribution of revenues

• For 1,878

• Against 1,185