Boxing day held for Operation Christmas Child

About 100 shoe boxes full of Christmas gifts will be sent from Newman Grove to needy children around the world again this year.

Lynette Fowlkes has organized this project with “Operation Christmas Child” for more than 22 years.

Helping with the packing of boxes on Nov. 4 in Newman Grove were, l.-r., Marva Felber, Lola Titterington, Judy Kinze, Patricia Carpenter, Julie Cederlind, Lynette Fowlkes, Lori Cox and Melody Wallace.

The group expressed appreciation to all who helped and/or donated to make Christmas special for children.