FFA Alumni Bullride postponed from Nov. 28

Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, the FFA Alumni Bullride originally scheduled for Nov. 28 has been postponed to a later date.

This was to be the first major event at the Niewohner Arena in the new Boone County Agriculture and Education Center on the fairgrounds.

New COVID-19 directives, effective Nov. 11, require a limit of 25 percent of capacity — with at least six feet of physical distancing — at all indoor events

The bullride is an annual event sponsored by the FFA Alumni, traditionally held in the summer. However, due to COVID-19, the event was not held last summer.

A resecheduled date will be announced as soon as it is determined.