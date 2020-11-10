New co-op sports agreement includes bowling

An amended cooperative agreement between Newman Grove and Boone Central Public Schools was approved by the Newman Grove Board of Education at its meeting Monday night, Nov. 9.

The new agreement includes bowling as a cooperative sport. It also clarifies transportation responsibilities and includes provisions for a facility usage fee, when required, in shared costs.

The board also discussed the current COVID-19 situation, construction litigation and other topics.

Read more in the Nov. 11 Albion News.