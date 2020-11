On Sunday evening, Nov. 8, the Petersburg American Legion Post 334 hosted a recognition of community veterans. The honoree was Noel T Benda.He served in the Navy from 1958-62. His basic training was in San Diego, CA, which also served as his home port. Sailors were in port six months and aboard sailing ships for six months.He completed three oversea tours serving aboard the destroyer USS Wiltsie number 716, which had entered the service in 1946 and remained in service until 1977 when it was decommissioned.