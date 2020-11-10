Rib-Fest will be St. Edward’s Big Give event

On Wednesday December 2, you will be able to enjoy a BBQ rib meal sponsored by the St. Edward Library and St. Ed Economic Development Co.

This year’s Rib Fest event will take place at the St. Edward Library from 5 to 7 p.m. as take out only. Just like last year, the meal will be BBQ ribs, coleslaw and baked beans at a reasonable charge.

Proceeds will be used to buy a 3-D printer for the St. Edward Library, and the Economic Development will be purchasing signage for the new community center.

This all is part of the Big Give in Boone County. This is the fourth year St. Ed has been a part of the Big Give. Some of the projects made possible by generous support in the past include the speed signs, the St. Edward planters, trash containers, park benches, the free “little library” and digitized historical newspapers for the library.

To order ahead or for more details, call the St. Ed Public Library at 402-678-2204; Virginia Whidden at 402-910-0040 or Cindy Stephens at 402-910-8821.