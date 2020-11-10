St. Edward FFA ‘Feeds the Farmer’

St. Edward FFA “Feed the Farmer” event took place on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

That morning, the FFA officers made sandwiches and packed up 95 sack lunches for local farmers to pick up later in the day. Included in the lunches were a ham and cheese sandwich, an apple, a bottle of water, a bag of chips, and two cookies baked by the officer team.

At 10:45, the officer team loaded up the lunches and set up in the parking lot of the new CVA office building. The FFA officers handed out 87 lunches as a message of thanks and appreciation to local farmers. Officers assisting in handing out lunches were Kelsey Alder, president; Cole Mowrey, parliamentarian; Connor Laska. treasurer, and MaKayla Matchett, vice president.