Taste of Albion event postponed

Albion’s annual “Taste of Albion” event has been postponed this year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Albion Chamber Board of Directors decided the wine and beer tasting event will be rescheduled when COVID case numbers decline and the county’s risk level is lower.

The event was originally set for Friday, Nov. 13, at the Albion Country Club.

Refunds will be made on tickets already purchased.