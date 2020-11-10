Village Board talks ‘splash pad’

The proposed splash pad at the big Petersburg Park was discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Ross Knott approached the board about a splash pad to be placed in the park. Village trustees were provided a copy of the proposed project.

The committee is prepared to begin fundraising, but the village board approval is needed since it would be on village property, and maintenance would fall on them.

The committee intends to have a raffle and the BCDA Director Michelle Olson is looking into grants.

Cost estimate would be $137,000 turn-key. Several items were not included such as a maintenance housing for the pump. All water would be recycled. Total costs could run $190,000 to $200,000.

Material cost if sourced locally would be $47,000, and local contractors could be engaged.

The committee will also contact other companies for prices.

Donation categories were given. The committee has received $25,000 in committed donations so far.

Everyone agreed that if it is to be done, it needs to be done right.

Knott noted that all guarantees would remain in place if local contractors were used.

Complete story in the Nov. 11 Petersburg Press, print and e-edition.