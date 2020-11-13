Commissioner Alan Rasmussen died Nov. 10

Boone County Commissioner Alan Rasmussen died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk. Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, Albion.

He was first elected in 2016 and represented Boone County District 2 on the board. He was re-elected in November to a second four-year term.

A meeting of the County Attorney, County Clerk and County Treasurer is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, to select a candidate to fill the vacancy on the county board