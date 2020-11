3C’s Knotty Pine in Petersburg hosted a grand reopening Saturday night, Nov. 14, in part to celebrate the completed remodeling of the building’s south portion. Staff and owners of 3C’s Knotty Pine include (front, l.-r.) Lee Neddeau, Pat and Hannah Cleveland, owners, and Kathy Gladem; (back) Cindy Mock, Wyatt Stapleman, Beth Hauger, Dorothy Grosch and Sadie Goodwater.