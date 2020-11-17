Larry Temme now chairs county board

Due to the unexpected death of County Commission Chairman Alan Rasmussen, the commissioners on Monday revised their list of official appointments adopted last January.

Effective immediately, Larry Temme replaces Rasmussen as board chairman, and Ben Rutten is appointed as vice chairman.

Temme and Rutten decided to share Rasmussen’s former duties on various other committees and boards until a new commissioner can be appointed to fill the current term, which ends Jan. 7, 2021.