Lt. Col. Choat oversees Marine ceremonies at Arlington

Lt. Col. Darrel L. Choat, a native of St. Edward, served as Officer in Charge at special U.S. Marine Corps ceremonies held in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, preceding Veterans Day.This was an annual Wreath Laying Ceremony honoring deceased Marine Corps veterans for their love, sacrifice and devotion to Corps and country.He was part of a small team of Marines visited several gravesites of former commandants and sergeants major of the Marine Corps, as well as repatriated Marines who were killed in action while serving the United States. These ceremonies are held each year to honor Marines and also to mark the Corps birthday. The 245th Marine Corps birthday was commemorated in 2020.Lt. Col. Choat is the son of Mildred and the late Lynn Choat of St. Edward. He graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1981He is Executive Officer of Marine Barracks in Washington, DC.