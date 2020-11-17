Many ways to give safely in Boone County Big Give

While there will be limited events held during the 2020 Boone County Big Give, there will be multiple ways to safely support local charitable organizations:

Online – www.BCBigGive.org

Visit the Boone County Big Give website to give online. Donors can add numerous organizations to their cart and use a single secure checkout using a credit card. Fees do apply, however, donors can choose to cover the cost of the fees or have them taken out of their donation total. Online giving will close at 5 pm Saturday, December 5.

Bank Locations/Giving Stations

Every bank location in Boone County has offered to serve as a Giving Station once again. Banks will have giving envelopes available. If lobbies are open, donors can walk in, fill out an envelope and drop their gifts into the provided boxes. Another option is to use the bank’s drive-thru if available. Donors can request an envelope to take home or park, fill out and leave at the drive-thru.

By Mail Donations

Every 2020 envelope features a return label. Donors can mark the organizations they’re giving to, write a check to each organization and place in one envelope. Add a stamp and mail. Envelopes must be postmarked by December 5th to qualify for incentive funds.

A 2020 Big Give brochure and the giving envelopes will be included in a special sample edition of the Albion News going out to all area households on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Drive-Thru Giving Station

Weather permitting, a drive-thru Giving Station will be located outside of the Boone County Ag & Education Center on Thursday, December 3 from 4:30-6:30 pm and Friday, December 4 from 11:30 am – 1 pm.

Those participating organizations with a physical location will have giving envelopes. If they are open to the public, donors have the option to give at these locations as well.

Giving Stations and the online tool will be available Monday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 5.

For more information, call 402-430-3176 or email: BCBigGive@gmail.com.