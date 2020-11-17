Newman Grove dedicates new Memorial Wall

With cold temperatures and snow covering the ground, the new Veterans Memorial Wall was dedicated on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, at Newman Grove.

Tom Larson welcomed everyone to the special ceremony on behalf of Post 73. He noted that Legion Post 73 was formed over 100 years ago on Sept. 27, 1919.

“Much hard work by many people made this beautiful and stately memorial possible,” the speaker said. The designer was Don Wyant, Rose Wiese’s graphic design gave life to the memorial, and Eugene Felber was the contractor and builder.

Volunteers worked many hours to create this testimonial to those who served in the U.S. military. Newman Grove Public School donated the land for the memorial to honor service men and women and the community.

Photo by Joan Chilson