St. Edward community honors veterans Nov. 11

St. Edward community celebrated Veterans Day with a program Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, in the school gym.Guest speaker was Staff Sgt. Cletus Arasmith, who teaches family and consumer science classes at St. Edward and also serves in the Nebraska National Guard, Aviation, our of Grand Island. He is a culinary specialist and has been head of the Foods Operation Services for the past 20 years. He and his family live in Columbus.Arasmith recapped the history of Veterans Day and had asked fellow soldiers about what it means to be a veteran. Their reactions mostly included pride in their service and putting their nation above themselves.“Fellow veterans that I know say that the worst part wasn’t the war itself. The worst part was being away from (their) family,” said Arasmith. “Even today, the worst part of military duty is when I have to leave my family. I am sure every veteran, and veterans’ families can relate to that, having experienced it themselves.”He encouraged veterans to tell their stories so that people “can see the many faces of military service and appreciate the personal service of their neighbors.”