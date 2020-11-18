Boone County Health Center will again serve as a TestNebraska COVID-19 testing site beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, and continuing through mid-December.
Drive-through testing will be available Thursday mornings from 9-11 a.m. in the north administrative parking lot at BCHC — with the exception of next week as it falls on Thanksgiving.
Testing is free and open to everyone. You must sign up in advance through the TestNebraska website (testnebraska.com)
COVID tests offered Thursdays at BCHC
