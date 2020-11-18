COVID tests offered Thursdays at BCHC

Boone County Health Center will again serve as a TestNebraska COVID-19 testing site beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, and continuing through mid-December.

Drive-through testing will be available Thursday mornings from 9-11 a.m. in the north administrative parking lot at BCHC — with the exception of next week as it falls on Thanksgiving.

Testing is free and open to everyone. You must sign up in advance through the TestNebraska website (testnebraska.com)