Albion plans early holiday events

Albion will have special holiday events starting this week, although some have been changed to provide for COVID-19 safety measures.

Social distancing and masks are advised for all events.

The annual Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving morning, starting from the downtown mini-park. Registration will be at 8 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 8:30.

Albion craft and gift stores are planning the Mistletoe Madness this Saturday, Nov. 28. Santa Claus will be in town that day (with social distancing) and Jim McMillan will have horse and buggy rides available, weather permitting.

Albion’s annual Customer Appreciation Day will be next Thursday, Dec. 3, and participating businesses will have special sales and treats available for shoppers.

A pick-up-to-go chili supper will start at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Albion KC Hall, continuing until the chili is gone.

Get your parking spots early for the annual Holiday Light Parade starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 through the downtown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also on Dec. 3, the annual Reason for the Season Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn Event Center. Those attending are invited to pick a card from one of the trees and provide a gift for someone in need.

Complete story in the Nov. 25 Albion News print and e-editions.