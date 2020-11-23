Boone Beginnings within $178,000 of funding goal

As foundation work and utility installation continues, the final push for fundraising is also underway for the Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Development Center.The fund drive total stood at $3,722,000 on Nov. 20, leaving $178,000 left to raise to meet the $3.9 million goal.“We’re hoping for a big push during Big Give week to help us reach the finish line,” said Jay Wolf, Boone Beginnings treasurer. “It’s Big Give Week, so we hope all supporters of this project will give big.”Planning for Boone Beginnings started at least two years ago after child care was identified as a countywide need, and fund-raising began early in 2019.A decision was made in January 2020 to proceed with bid-letting. After plans were finalized, bids were opened last August, and Bierman Contracting of Columbus was the successful bidder.Ground was broken for the new facility at an Aug. 30 ceremony.Boone Beginnings has four primary goals:• help alleviate the shortage of childcare so parents can work;• help employers attract and retain employees;• help Boone County attract and retain young families, and• help the youngest children by providing a safe, fun environment with quality care focused on making sure they fully develop during their critical first five yearsBoone Beginnings will be a 12,000-square-foot center with a capacity of 80 children. It is located on five acres just south of the Good Samaritan Assisted Living Facility on South Sixth Street.