COVID cases still increasing in area counties

Coronavirus cases continued to increase in Boone County and across Nebraska during the past week.

By Nov. 23, Boone County had 286 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, an increase of 37 or 14.8 percent in the past six days.

The county had 79 additional positive tests in the past 14 days. There have been 206 recoveries and one death officially listed in the county by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Current case totals reported Monday by DHHS in surrounding counties were: Antelope (301 total, 219 recovered, one death), Greeley (113 total, 62 recovered, no deaths), Nance (241 total, 158 recovered, two deaths), Platte (2,905 total, 2,094 recovered, 19 deaths), Madison (2,868 total, 1,906 recovered, 16 deaths), and Wheeler (12 cases, five recovered, no deaths).

All area counties continue in the red or “highest risk” category for COVID-19 spread.

Nebraska’s COVID-19 case numbers climbed by 12,460 or 12.26 percent from Nov. 17-23 to Monday’s total of 114,061 since the pandemic began. The state’s coronavirus death toll climbed by 112 or 12.2 percent to 909 total deaths as of Monday.

As of Nov. 23, the state had 30 percent of total hospital beds and 25 percent of ICU beds available. Total COVID hospitalizations statewide were listed at 976.