Chain link fencing was installed last week around Newman Grove’s old elementary school building.
Now that elementary classrooms have been moved into the new school addition on the east side of Highway 45, demolition work is scheduled to begin this week on the old building, weather permitting.
All building furnishings and fixtures were sold at auction earlier this month.
Former school building set for demolition
