Petersburg projects set for Boone County Big Give

Petersburg has two projects in the 2020 Boone County Big Give, which starts Monday, Nov. 30, and continues until Saturday, Dec. 5.

Petersburg Community Club has started a park improvement project that will include construction of a splash pad. The community has done a good job of attracting younger families, and this would be another amenity for children.

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department is also in the Big Give, seeking funds for new air packs used by firemen. One air pack with a spare bottle will cost about $6,000, and the organization would like to be able to purchase at least six this year.

Boone County Big Give has been very successful over the past six years, raising nearly $1.25 million for county projects. The campaign is underwritten by the Boone County Foundation Fund and 14 sponsoring businesses.

So far, the Big Give contributions have assisted 17 countywide organizations or projects, as well as many in the individual communities.

Each gift of $10 or more earns “points” for additional sponsor dollars to be added to the total of each participating organization.

Petersburg will have Giving Stations at Great Plains State Bank and Rae Valley Market.