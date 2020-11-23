Support local projects, get a rib dinner Dec. 2

Those who get to-go meals at the BBQ Rib Fest in St. Edward next Wednesday, Dec. 2, will be supporting two local improvement projects.

St. Edward Development Company is hoping to raise funds for signage in the new Community Center. Funds are not available at this time to cover the cost of signage for the new facility, and the development company hopes to raise $2,500 through the Big Give this year for this purpose.

St. Edward Public Library is raising funds to purchase a new 3-D printer that would be available in the library for use by community members and students. Goal for this project is $2,500 through the 2020 Big Give. The introduction to 3-D printing is intended to be both educational and functional.

This year’s Rib Fest event will take place at the St. Edward Library from 5 to 7 p.m. as take out only. Just like last year, the meal will be BBQ ribs, coleslaw and baked beans at a reasonable charge.

Proceeds will be used for the two Big Give projects stated above.

To order ahead or for more de­tails, call the St. Ed Public Library at 402-678-2204, Virginia Whid­den at 402-910-0040 or Cindy Ste­phens at 402-910-8821.