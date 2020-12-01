Dave Merrell stepping down from State Corn Board

David Merrell of St. Edward will be stepping down from his current position on the Nebraska Corn Board.

Merrell is one of three current members whose current terms will expire on June 30, 2021. His departure will leave an available seat representing District 7, which includes Boone, Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance counties.

“Through my years serving on the Nebraska Corn Board, I was able to take an active role in shaping demand opportunities and adding value to our state’s corn industry,” said Merrell. “By the end of my term, I will have represented District 7 for 15 years. I enjoyed my time on the board and encourage farmers from these open districts who are passionate about the future of the corn industry to consider submitting petitions.”

