Albion’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot had a big turnout on Thursday morning, Nov. 26, with about 60 walkers and runners taking part.
Above are three of the walkers sporting special Thanksgiving headgear
The 5K event again started and ended at the downtown mini-park.
Photos of the top three finishers in each age group are in this week’s Albion News print and e-editions.
Many runners/walkers take part in Turkey Trot
