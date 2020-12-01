Mid-Nebraska Home gets HVAC improvements

A large crane was used Nov. 18 to install a new heating and air conditioning unit for Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove. The new unit was lifted into place after the old unit was removed.

This project aslo involved some extensive renovations inside the building, where old piping and ducts were removed and replaced.

Angela Caubvarrus, administrator, said the home now has a complete forced air system, as well as a UV disinfectant system throughout the building for air purification.