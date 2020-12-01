Petersburg earns first places in Keep Nebraska Beautiful

The community of Petersburg was awarded a first place in the Deanie Anderson (population under 2,500) category and for the Overall Award in the category this year.

Keep Nebraska Beautiful held its first ever virtual awards ceremony on Nov, 23, 2020.

The judges said, “Petersburg residents of all ages volunteered and worked so hard during this difficult year to improve the town.”

Bernie Cunningham, coordinator of the project, said, “A $100 check was sent to the community for the overall environmental efforts and it will be placed in the community improvement account.”

Two plaques will be sent to Petersburg for display in the village office.

The text of the entry included a step by step process: background, execution, listing of projects from June 1, 2019 through September 20, 2020, (litter and waste reduction, recycling, beautification, public awareness, education, etc.), results, impact, sustainability and summation. Newspaper clippings, and photos were allowed.