St. Edward one-act team wins conference title

St. Edward High School’s one- act play team repeated as Goldenrod Conference champions last week, winning the competition at Elba.

The St. Edward team this year is presenting “The Pied Piper” by Vera Morris.

In the conference competition, Payton Fitchner won best supporting actor and Spencer Werts won best actor.

The full cast includes Brandon Merrell as Town Crier, Emma Olson as Flower Lady, Issac Roberts as Ratty Tatty, Madison Reeves as The Duchess, Jean Cumming as the Inn Keeper, Ian Reardon as Apple Man, Spencer Werts as Bongo, Cole Mowrey as Rat King/Child, Malaina Francis as Rat Queen/Child, Payton Fitchner as The Mayor, Gracie Baker as The Mayor’s Wife, and Isabelle Zuroski as The Pied Piper.

Rat/Child roles are played by Morgan Fritzges, Marlon Van Rijen, Trevin Mowrey and Grace Tibor.

