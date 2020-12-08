Beth Williams to retire from Bank of Newman Grove

Beth Williamson, a long time employee at the Bank of Newman Grove, will be retiring from the bank staff on Dec. 31, 2020 after 30 1/2 years of service.

Mrs. Williamson started at the bank as a teller/bookkeeper in June of 1990 and still holds the position.

The bank was just beginning to use computers when she started there. Since then, she has seen the growth of online banking and automated transactions in the industry.

“I still enjoy seeing the customers who come into the bank, although COVID has created some challenges,” she said.

Complete story in the Dec. 9 Albion News, print and e-editions.