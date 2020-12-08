Most local school programs to be ‘virtual’ this year

Boone Central Elementary Winter Concert will be this Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., and will be available on the school’s STRIV feed with no public attendance.

The high school concert will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., and an audience of family members only can attend with masks required. It will also be on STRIV.

Middle school concert will be Thursday, Dec. 17, with no public attendance. It will also be available on STRIV.

St. Michael’s School Christmas program will also be recorded during school hours and then made available for public viewing on the school website, www.stmichael.esu7.org, by Friday, Dec. 18.

The program will not be live streamed. However, there may be a youtube link or facebook post that will be announced.