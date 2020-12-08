‘Reason for the Season’ to aid 130 area residents

Some 130 area residents will be assisted by the annual “Reason for the Season” Christmas Tree Lane event held last Thursday evening, Dec. 3, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion.

Reason for the Season featured Christmas trees decorated with cards containing gift information for those who could use some assistance this holiday season.

Gift and craft vendors also had their products available. A silent auction was also held, and local residents provided music throughout the evening.

All gifts are to be turned in to the Cardinal Inn by Tuesday, Dec. 15.. For more information, contact committee members Becky Schmitz, Rhonda Hightree, Tracy Steinbach or Theresa Scheffler at 402-741-0036